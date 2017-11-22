Dion Lee’s Guide to New York City

Since taking on Kim Kardashian West as a client, designer Dion Lee, known for his dramatic silhouettes and razor-sharp tailoring has been on the up-and-up. That momentum included a major relocation; the rising young designer recently traded in Sydney to make New York City his home base. And while he may be a Manhattan transplant, he’s still the pride of Australia; earlier this month, Lee became the youngest Australian Fashion Laureate ever. Here’s where you’re most likely to find Lee when he’s north of the equator.

Cup of Joe: “I pick up an almond cortado from Happy Bones on Broome on my way into our office in Tribeca.”

Cocktail Hour: “Hotel Delmano is an old favorite for a quiet drink with friends during the week or a night cap before bed.”

Retail Therapy: “Dashwood Books on Bond Street has an incredible selection of collectable books across art, fashion, photography and everything in between.”

Date Night: “On a recent trip to Mexico City, I ate at Enrique Olvera’s Pujol, which was an incredible dining experience. One of his two New York eateries, ATLA is a more casual offering with food that is just as impressive.”

Field Trip: “When friends are visiting the city, I always take the opportunity for a day trip to Dia:Beacon. The vast exhibition space filled with natural light allows for works of significant scale, creating an immersive experience with each piece.”