For adventurers who want a workout that packs a punch—while still enjoying the fruits of your traveling labor—this one’s for you: The Conrad Dublin in Ireland has partnered with the local fitness experts at 5StarFitness to bring one of Ireland’s most celebrated sports, boxing, to the property.

Inspired by the increased popularity of boxing, the hotel’s “Box & Detox” package pairs a new shadow boxing class with an assortment of healthy eating options throughout each guest’s stay. Shadow boxing—a method of boxing that involves punching and ducking combined with fast footwork—is an exceptional cardio workout itself, and paired with an expertly curated (delicious) dining program, this option is a surefire hit for anyone looking for an effective sweat in The Fair City.

The Box & Detox Package includes:

1. A 45-minute boxercise class complete with equipment on Saturday, January 27th at 8:00 a.m.

2. Welcome amenity of a Superfood Smoothie and healthy treats including granola bars and dried fruit

3. Complimentary breakfast at The Coburg, a true brasserie experience with a locally inspired menu offering hearty options such as an egg white omelet or avocado toast

4. Unlimited access to the 24-hour fitness center on property

5. An overnight stay at the recently renovated hotel (single occupancy from $328.00; double occupancy from $352.00)

Guests who are already staying at Conrad Dublin are welcome to join the class for a fee of $30.00 per person. Limited spots are available and must be reserved in advance.

Main Image Courtesy of The Conrad Dublin