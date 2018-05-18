World Whisky Day 2018 will be celebrated across the globe this Saturday, May 19th. The day always takes place on the third Saturday in May each year. This international event allows everyone the opportunity to celebrate the many wonderful flavors and styles of a great whisky blend. Whether you spell it whisky or whiskey, it is always fantastic and an experience one should indulge in. There are many different types of this spirit including blended, single malt, port wood or double wood smoked barrel aged. With so many options when it comes to flavor, color and scent, there is bound to be a whisky that will excite everyone from the most educated to a new imbiber.

Below, you will find a few of the most rare and exclusive options that are great for a dram, along with cocktail options to wet your whistle. The bottom line is, be sure to give whisky a shot–pun intended.

Craigellachie 23

Malty sweetness and a fresh exotic fruit note begin this sensory journey with elements of citrus and toasted oak working their way into the background. To taste, vanilla and spicy cinnamon emerge, invigorated with a zing of menthol freshness. And oranges, this time over a campfire! A long lingering sweet spicy finish leaves a pleasing impression.

Aultmore 18

Wandering through misty, untamed terrain, bananas and pears hidden in the haze, is where this sweet-and-spicy drop is finally disclosed.

Aberfeldy 21

A magical hunt for heather honey, macadamia nuts and beeswax. Plush with orange, oak and a slight trace of smoke. A warming whisky that repays each exploration

The Dalmore Portwood Reserve

The Dalmore, reinforcing the distillery’s reputation for curating only the most exquisite casks, has released Port Wood Reserve this year. This exquisite whisky has been purposefully retained at 46.5% ABV to complement the enticing warm flavors of the port.

Jura 18

A rich Island Malt with refined smoky notes finished​ ​with a rich and full bodied red wine ​finish. ​This single malt whisky matured for eighteen years in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels with a finish in fine red wine casks. Rosewood in color finish and refined smoky notes. Aroma of toffee; black forest fruits to taste; bitter chocolate to finish.

Cocktails to Make at Home:

La Dame de Coeur

Ingredients:

2 oz. Dalmore 12yr scotch

1 oz. Montanaro Rosso vermouth

.75 oz. Cappelletti

4 dashes Orange bitters

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Preparation: Mix all ingredients in a glass beaker and stir. Strain. Spritz with orange peel zest and discard.

The Dead Ringer – created by Patrick Smith of The Modern

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Jura 10

Barspoon of absinthe

1/4 oz. Grand Mariner

1/4 oz. Amontillado sherry

1/2 oz. Honey syrup

3/4 oz. Lemon

Preparation: Combine all ingredients. Enjoy!