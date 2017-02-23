This retreat in La Romana, Dominican Republic brings luxury to the next level. There are, of course, your typical five-star rooms with ocean views and access a plethora of amenities. For the athletically-inclined, there are multiple golf courses, tennis courts, an equestrian center, a shooting center and a gym. If you’re looking to relax, there’s a spa, boat charters or of course, the Caribbean Sea.

But it’s the property’s standalone villas that truly make for an over-the-top vacation experience. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted staying in one in 2014, and the Kardashians filmed two episodes of Keeping Up at the property in 2012. To get the inside scoop on the lavish villas and other A-list guests, we spoke to the resort’s General Manager Daniel Hernandez.

What is the most requested room?

The Villa Taína.

What makes it so special?

This 4,600 sq. meter villa, known for its tranquil views of the Caribbean Sea, combines the essence of the Dominican Republic’s natural beauty with the comfort of modern luxury. Built in 2004, the Villa Taína is an eclectic, two-story villa updated annually to ensure fulfillment for all of your needs. All appliances and facilities are state of the art, making Villa Taína the perfect place to enjoy a serene getaway. The 5-bedroom villa includes a steam room, private maid and butler, private cinema, gym and more.

Have any celebrity guests stayed there?

While filming a music video on the resort grounds, Drake and French Montana stayed in this villa.

The rate?

$3,260 a night.

What room or villa is your personal favorite?

Villa Laguna del Mar

Because…

This extravagant two-story, Bali-inspired residence with a prime waterfront location—right on Punta Minitas and five-minutes to Minitas Beach—is like a resort unto itself. Every detail has been taken into consideration to create an oasis of unparalleled indulgence both inside and out. Impressive sculptures and ornamental accents, not to mention custom furnishings, fill the designer living spaces while ocean breezes and magnificent views are merely table stakes. This villa is truly a taste of the high life.

Any fun facts about the resort?

Golf carts are provided with every villa rental to explore the expansive resort grounds which include a Marina, a 16th century Mediterranean style village, private beaches, hotel and restaurants.