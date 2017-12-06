Galway, Ireland, native Billy Lawless has five successful restaurants (Acanto, Beacon Tavern, Coda di Volpe, The Dawson and The Gage), a larger-than-life personality and a deep love for Chicago, the city he’s called home for 20 years. When he scores a rare moment of downtime, here’s where he’ll likely be.

Cup of Joe: At Caffe Streets in Wicker Park, I chat with the owner, Darko, over a cortado. It’s also where I get the Metric coffee that we carry at a few of our restaurants.

Power Lunch: I’m usually hosting the power lunchers, but on the weekends I go to Spinning J in Humboldt Park, where the housemade breads, scones and quiches are fantastic.

Cocktail Hour: I don’t drink but if I did I’d go to Delilah’s, the best whiskey dive bar in the city.

Retail Therapy: I enjoy chatting with Alex and longing over the beautiful watches at Geneva Seal, a family-owned jeweler in the Gold Coast.

Field Trip: We’re lucky the Art Institute is steps away from both Acanto and The Gage. I love popping over for a few moments when I have a break.

Date Night: For the past few years the go-to has been Avec, where my wife and I enjoy a late dinner.

Hidden Gem: I head to Red Square Spa, the Russian and Turkish Baths in Wicker Park.

Main image credit: Galdones Photography