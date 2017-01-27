For most of the country, winter doesn’t evoke images of rooftop bars. In San Diego, however, it’s a non-issue. Atop the 14th floor of the Courtyard San Diego hotel in the historic Gaslamp Quarter, The Nolen is a modern speakeasy made for taking in beautiful city views and seasonal cocktails all year round. One eye-catching concoction from bartender Travis Enos plays with flavors in a way that feels like a perfect representation of winter in California, combining light citrus with herbal chartreuse and rosemary. The cocktail is called Beyond the Pines—perhaps inspired by the Ryan Gosling film, The Place Beyond the Pines, which precipitated Ryan’s romance with now-wife Eva Mendes. The drink is perfect for enjoying next to The Nolen’s fire pit with a date—all whilst dreaming of nuptial bliss with Ryan Gosling.

“Beyond the Pines is a drink that boasts the perfect combination of both sweet and tart,” says Ernos. “You get flavor profiles of both orange and grapefruit to start with, bringing subtle floral notes, followed by a slight bitterness. The rosemary adds a nice herbal element both to taste and smell, allowing the drink to take on an overall fruit forward crispness but refreshing finish,” says Enos.

Get the recipe below.

BEYOND THE PINES

1.5 oz. Gin

.75 oz. Orgeat

.5 oz. Giffard Pamplemousse

.5 oz. Green Chartreuse

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of salt

Rosemary for garnish

Shake all ingredients and strain into a snifter glass. Garnish with rosemary sprig.