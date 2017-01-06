Stumble into the HGU Hotel in New York’s NoMad neighborhood, and you’re quite likely to stay for a drink in front of the marble fireplace at the chic 1905 Lounge. With a rotating roster of jazz and other live music and art from Chelsea’s Gallery 151 on view, the space is exactly the kind of relaxed and refined respite from the city locals seek—and hotel guests will be pleased to find downstairs.

The bar menu reads as a list of “Girlfriends of The Rolling Stones”, and this particular concoction pays homage to none other than Liv Tyler’s mother, who had flings with Mick Jagger and numerous other rock stars in addition to the Aerosmith frontman.

“The Bebe Buell is a combination of my perception of the east coast. I’m from California and upon arrival in Brooklyn I began to notice a wave of experiences that were consistent in cocktails like local honey, lavender, fresh mint and Gin from London. All of these ingredients together perfectly capture the essence I find on the east coast (and specifically Brooklyn),” says mixologist Mikey Spiggz of the drink.

Get the recipe below.

BEBE BUELL

1.5 oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin

.75 oz. Fresh lemon Juice

.5 oz. Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

.25 oz. Fresh agave nectar

2 dashes Lavender Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

4-5 pieces Fresh mint

Soda water as needed

Lemon wheel

Slap mint to open up the oils and place in a collins glass. Add all remaining ingredients except the bitters. Add ice and stir with a swizzle stick or bar spoon. Top with a splash of soda and the bitters.