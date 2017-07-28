The renowned restaurateur, chef and cookbook author Lucy Buffett also happens to be the sister of the legendary Parrothead, Jimmy Buffett. Along the Gulf Shores of Alabama you can find her cooking up classic Buffett family recipes and mixing some of the most refreshing libations that will have you feeling like you’re living in “Margaritaville.” In her newest cookbook, Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life, Lucy shares her favorite dishes, cocktails and tales from growing up in the Buffett household.

“The Bama Breeze features all my favorite ingredients. We came up with it after my brother’s song by the same name,” Lucy reveals in Gumbo Love. “My one and only acting gig, in fact, came when I got to play the bar owner singing onstage for the “Bama Breeze” music video. It was a whole lot of fun, but the experience made me thankful for my day job!”

Mix this inspiring concoction at home or if you find yourself down south, stop by one of Lucy’s cheeky restaurants for a little island-escapism.

BAMA BREEZE

1 Lime, cut into wedges

½ oz. Simple syrup*

¾ oz. Ruby red grapefruit–flavored vodka

¾ oz. Coconut rum

Cranberry juice

Put lime wedges in the bottom of a metal cocktail shaker. Add the simple syrup, vodka, and rum. Muddle gently, avoiding the lime rinds, which can add a bitter taste. Fill the shaker with ice and cranberry juice. Pour the mixture back and forth between the shaker and a large mixing glass a few times. Pour the drink into a glass, add a straw, garnish with a lime wedge, and enjoy the Breeze!

*Simple Syrup: Combine ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Once cool, pour the syrup into a storage container. It will keep, refrigerated, for a long time.

Main image credit: Sara Essex Bradley