To label the quality of a bar is highly subjective. At the best places, there’s an ineffable vibration spurring the night along, allowing drinkers to surrender to their cocktails, but whenever I encounter that phenomenon, I wonder if it’s not simply my own life circumstances creating the perfect storm.

I found myself caught up in it recently at The Dead Rabbit, and considering the establishment was named the World’s Best Bar for 2016, I guess my successful night of imbibing was, in fact, the result of my surroundings. Founded by Irishmen Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, this somewhat unusual Financial District spot feels sort of like a funhouse, with narrow stairs ascending three distinctly different floors.

I discovered this sweet gin cocktail in the Parlor, on the second floor, where the drink menu tells a story centered around Irish gangster John Morrissey. “It’s the first drink listed on our menu for its lightness and approachability,” says mixologist Jillian Vose. “The inspiration for this drink was to make a light gin sour with a unique flavor combination.”

BACHELOR PAD

1 Egg White

0.75 oz. Lemon juice

0.75 oz. Poppy seed syrup*

0.5 oz. Combier Pamplemousse Rose

0.5 oz. Alvear Pale Cream Sherry

2 oz. Botanist Gin

Combine ingredients and dry shake. Shake with ice. Serve in a punch glass with no ice. Garnish with lemon oils.

*Poppy seed syrup:

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Water

1 Tablespoon Ground poppy seeds

Mix all ingredients in a pot, stir, put over head and mix until fully dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil and then let cool. Strain off poppy seeds with a super bag.