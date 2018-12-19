Get Inspired By Florals For Your Winter Wedding

As of October 2018, the long-standing luxury auction house introduced their clientele to Sotheby’s Home, an online consignment marketplace specializing in vintage and antique furniture, decorative objects and accessories. This approachable platform allows Sotheby’s to marry the past and the future with an authentic digital compromise, without diminishing the auction house’s elite reputation. From curation and photography to moving and delivery, Sotheby’s Home connects collectors and design lovers to consignors in a simple way.

Beyond serving as a luxury marketplace to uncover for your next mid-century modern extension dining table, Sotheby’s Home is a platform for design connoisseurs to connect and gain access to endless inspiration. From the landing page’s popular trends to Q&A’s with top authorities in the world of art and design; don’t sleep on Sotheby’s Home.

Recently, Sotheby’s Home sat with Denise Porcaro of Flower Girl NYC, a boutique flower shop in New York, to hear her expert opinion on the best ways to make a statement with flowers and décor for winter weddings. Keep reading to be inspired by Porcaro’s elegant planning and seasonal artistry.

Where to start when preparing your foyer or tablescape for your winter wedding:

Be inspired by nature and what is naturally available. I typically choose one to two elements or colors and have my design develop from there. It could be a cluster of candles and a few bud vases to a more elaborate display. Consider dimension with varying levels on your tabletop as a nice addition to finish everything off.

How to make a statement with florals:

Staying seasonal is key. If you are a novice flower arranger, a little can go a long way when not over-complicating an arrangement. Sticking to one type of bloom and using a lot of the same and/or staying with one color is a good rule of thumb.

Go-to tips for designing a floral arrangement or centerpiece for your winter wedding tablescape:

Pick a simple palette and stick with it. Stay seasonal and stay simple.

Current trends to be inspired by:

Floral is having a major fashion moment with pops of bold, big and bright florals making their mark on the runways. I can always find a time and place for that in my wardrobe or even in wallpaper!

Color tones and trends to be mindful of this season:

Winter whites and creamy tones are a favorite this year – this allows the color to come in elsewhere throughout the holidays. Try mixing in metallic and sparkles with natural elements and winter whites for a dazzling tablescape.