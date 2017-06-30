Typically, Fourth of July is all about finding the best place to look up at the fireworks. But if you really want to celebrate America’s birthday in a big way, you’ve got to aim a little higher.

One World Observatory at the top of One World Trade Center in New York City is hosting a Fourth of July party where guests will not only be able to see the fireworks across all five boroughs, but will actually be watching from above the booms.

Making the event all the more festive are specialty cocktails made with Heroes American Vodka, a brand founded in 2009 by U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Travis McVey. Heroes donates a portion of all proceeds to AMVETS, Operation StandDown and more organizations dedicated to helping veterans, and what could be more patriotic than that?

“The bar at One World Observatory provides a stunning view of New York City, and our drinks are designed to celebrate aspects of the area’s unique culture and history,” said Richard Porteus, General Manager of Hospitality at One World Observatory. “For July 4, our signature drink—the All-American—features a blend of delicious ingredients that are as patriotic as the name suggests.”

Tickets to this Fourth of July soirée can be purchased here.

ALL AMERICAN

2 oz. Heroes American Vodka

1 ½ oz. Coconut water

1 ½ oz. Fresh lemon juice

½ oz. Lavender simple syrup

½ oz. Blue curaçao

Strawberries

Combine ingredients, shake and strain over ice in a glass. Partially muddle the strawberries, pour into a wine glass, top with ice. Combine. Float blue curaçao over drink.