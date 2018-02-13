This year, why not indulge in a decadent Valentine’s Day catered to your sweet tooth? At Manhattan’s Beauty & Essex, you can pick up a dessert that’s truly after our own hearts: a white-cut diamond encased in a chocolate sphere – if you have $1,000 to part with, that is. Created in honor of the season of love, the dish also comes with a heart-shaped locket filled with sugar jewels and boxes filled with sweet donuts and chocolates. We recommend pairing the treat with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne.

While there are just six of these desserts available at the New York City location, to really impress your date, you could always snag a ticket to Beauty & Essex’s Las Vegas or Los Angeles outposts!

$1,000 Valentine’s Day Dessert at Beauty & Essex includes:

– Round, brilliant cut white diamond (0.10 cts) encased in a chocolate sphere

– Tray of Espresso Macchiato served with sugar jewels in a heart-shaped locket

– Jewelry box filled with glitter-dusted doughnuts, served with caramel, chocolate, and berry dipping sauces

– Jewelry box of chocolate hearts with various fillings

– Bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne