What could be better than staying in a skyscraper hotel in Manhattan? Admiring the skyline from the waterfront, 10-story 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo. If Brooklyn were a building, this is what it would look like. And not by coincidence, the property celebrated its grand opening on Earth Day (April 22). Replete with a community living wall and made mostly out of reclaimed materials, the property will receive LEED certification this fall.

On the first floor is a café called Neighbors, which also includes retail products from local outposts like Baked in Brooklyn and Bushwick Kitchen. There’s a rooftop bar (open to the public now) as well as a pool set to debut in July, which will only be available to hotel guests. Here, every New York landmark is visible. Picture the Statue of Liberty, unobstructed views of Manhattan’s gorgeous skyline across the East River and the breathtaking Brooklyn Bridge. Up next, the hotel will open a restaurant and Bamford Haybarn Spa in late summer/early fall.

But first, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge’s General Manager Cornelia Samara shares the most requested room and an incredible feature that’s available in almost all of the digs. It’s sure to convince even the most devout Manhattanite to cross the Brooklyn Bridge.

What’s the most requested room?

Our Skyline 1 Bedroom Suite

What makes it so special?

For starters, the views! The hotel was designed to have amazing views from nearly every angle with its floor to ceiling windows, whether overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park, looking north toward the Brooklyn Bridge or looking south towards the Statue of Liberty. With the Skyline 1 Bedroom you get it all, with views of the full Manhattan skyline. The suite also has a hammock in the corner of the room, giving guests a spot to perch with a glass of wine or a good book. Like a majority of our guest rooms, the Skyline 1 Bedroom Suite also has windows that slide open, transforming the room into a balcony and bringing the outside in.

What’s the rate?

Rates for the Skyline 1 Bedroom Suite start at $675.

Your personal favorite room?

I love each room type for different reasons, but right now I’m really excited about our Riverhouse Suite. It’s a 2,000 square foot three-bedroom suite filled with amazing furniture and artwork from local makers. It’s a perfect retreat for families or groups of friends traveling together, and it makes for an amazing intimate event space.

Who are some celebrity guests that have stayed?

It’s important to me and to all of us at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to protect the privacy of our celebrity guests, so I’ll plead the fifth on this one! We’re fortunate, however, to have been able to host some exciting events in partnership with celebrities, like the Reservoir Dogs 25th Anniversary screening party we hosted in April 2017. That’s public knowledge so I’m happy to share it!

What’s a fun fact about the hotel?

We’ve worked with local artists and makers to integrate art throughout the hotel. One of the pieces that greets you right as you enter the hotel is “All OVEREACHOTHER,” by Brooklyn based artist, Jarrod Beck. The piece is located behind the Front Desk and is made from massive rubber pieces of roofing that were stripped from a roof during a tornado in Upstate New York in the summer of 2014.