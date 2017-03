1 of 1

Tour Zac Posen’s New Upper East Side Home The designer’s space features seven closets

Written by Rachel Barber

Zac Posen, Project Runway judge and the designer behind his eponymous fashion line, recently purchased a $3.5 million duplex on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Posen will enjoy sweeping NYC views from the space’s expansive 1,800-square-foot terrace once he makes the move. The home also comes outfitted with a Sonos sound system, seven custom closets and some very unique wallpaper.