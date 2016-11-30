Fashionable Gifts for the Women on Your List
The ultimate holiday guide for the ladies in your life
Written by Meaghan Hartland
Coco Suraa pajamas, $1,209, OLIVIA VON HALLE, oliviavonhalle.com.
Necklace in platinum with diamonds, $295,000, TIFFANY & CO, tiffany.com.
Gloves, $535, GUCCI, net-a-porter.com.
Filipa pump, $425, STUART WEITZMAN, stuartweitzman.com.
From left: Tourmaline drop earring, $4,510; Bar drop earring, $2,290; Bar drop earring, $2,130; Fire Opal drop earring, $6,780; Diamond and Tourmaline drop earring, $4,800, IRENE NEUWIRTH, barneys.com.
Burma backpack, $1,695, GHURKA, ghurka.com.
Chopard watch, $25,000, SIMON TEAKLE, modaoperandi.com.
Sweater, $1,595, BURBERRY, burberry.com.
Lady Dior bag, price upon request, DIOR, (212) 931-2950.
Pendulum earrings with malachite, $1,100, BAKER & BLACK, bakerandblack.com.
Ismir coat, $3,995, ALTUZARRA, matchesfashion.com.
Frame bag, $2,550, CÉLINE, (212) 535-3703.
Talas ring, price upon request, MISAHARA, misahara.com.
Shirt, $1,050, MIU MIU, net-a-porter.com.
Blazer, $1,955, BALENCIAGA, matchesfashion.com.
Supernova Drop earrings in 18 karat gold with diamonds, $15,000, DAVID YURMAN, davidyurman.com.
Serpenti Forever bag, $2,150, BULGARI, bulgari.com.
Fay sunglasses, $2,095, MORGENTHAL FREDERICS, morgenthalfrederics.com.
Fluted bands in 18 karat gold with assorted stones, priced from $950, FABERGÉ, faberge.com.
Mesh best in 18 karat gold, $22,500, ROBIN KATZ VINTAGE JEWELS, modaoperandi.com.