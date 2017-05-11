Wine & Rosé for the Summer Season
These bottles pair well with warmer temperatures
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Château d’Esclans Garrus Rosé 2015
The most exclusive rosé in the world, Garrus is extremely transparent in color, with concentrated aromas and flavors of dried citrus. Glazed pear and pineapple fill the mid palate, and the creamy finish features rich, spicy notes. A small production rosé from 80-year-old Grenache and Rolle vines, Garrus is a powerful and elegant wine that ages gracefully for 5 to 10 years.