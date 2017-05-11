1 of 1

Wine & Rosé for the Summer Season These bottles pair well with warmer temperatures

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Leyda Pinot Noir Rosé 2016

This rosé is made from 100% pure Pinot Noir grapes from the El Maitén and El Granito vineyards, located in Leyda Valley, only a few miles from the Pacific Ocean. This bottle has aromas of acidic red fruit such as raspberry, cherries and strawberries, along with notes of citrus and soft herbs. Its palate shows again fresh red fruit, with a sweet and creamy texture which is due only to the maturity of the grape as the wine is completely dry. It has a very fresh and crispy acidity, lengthening the end.