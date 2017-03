1 of 1

Where to Watch the Oscars in NYC See the show from the most luxurious seat available

Written by Rachel Barber

shay&ivy

At this Flatiron favorite, snack on complimentary cheddar and caramel popcorn or order one of the specialty Oscars cocktails, like The Winner Is with rum, basil, cardamom and lime or The Red Carpet, a mix of tequila, bell pepper, agave and lime. You can also fill out ballots with your picks before the show, and win a selection of prizes.

