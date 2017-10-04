1 of 1

The Top 6 Oktoberfest Celebrations From NYC to Hawaii, see where you can enjoy the best brews and schnitzels

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Tavern on the Grün

Now through October 15th, visit Tavern on the Green—the beloved restaurant inside Central Park—for their fall-tastic take on an outdoor Oktoberfest celebration. Festivities include a colorful bounty of fall produce on haystacks including corn, gourds, and pumpkins, a "your face here" lederhosen photo opp, a DIY seasonal flower crown station, a DIY station with chocolate-covered hard pretzels and seasonal specials from Chef Bill Peet including Yankee Red Hot sausages from Pig Beach. Beverage Director Jordan Tannenbaum has also expanded the Tavern beer list with a larger selection of stouts and porters, including lighter beers for seasonal brews on tap and in bottle like Oktoberfests (Marzens), pumpkin beers and ciders.