What Should You Do at Gov Ball? In between sets from Jessie Reyez, Kacey Musgraves, and The 1975, check out these activations at Governors Ball

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Aperol Spritz Italian Club

Being served up in the 21+ area, Best Kept Secret, an Aperol Spritz is exactly what you’ll want in between performances at Gov Ball. The Aperol Spritz Italian Club will be an Instagram gold mine, and the spirited drinks will be sure to get you in the summertime mood.