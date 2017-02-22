1 of 1

Getaways Straight from the Movies Eight vacation destinations inspired by the films up for best picture at the 2017 Oscars

Written by Rachel Wallace

Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan, VA

Inspired by: Arrival & Hidden Figures



Space has been explored by Hollywood countless times, and this year, Arrival and Hidden Figures proved that our fascination with the great unknown hasn’t dwindled a bit. For the ultimate getaway inspired by these flicks, you can currently apply to fly to space on Virgin Galactic, but there’s no word on when you’d actually get to blast off. For a more attainable space-inspired vacation, check out Primland Resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The luxurious property is home to an observatory dome with a Celestron CGE Pro 1400 telescope.