What Can VIP at Lollapalooza Get You?
Here are our top reasons why upgrading at this Chicago music festival is very important
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Premium Viewing Areas
The multi-level viewing platforms in front of the two main stages will enhance your Lollapalooza experience exponentially. Both viewing areas are accessible through the VIP Lolla Lounges, so you are able to take a quick break from the music for a bathroom break or to replenish your cocktail, and make a speedy return to your premium spot. Plus, with less of a crowd, you will be free to enjoy the shows without bumping elbows or peering around the tall person in front of you.