What Can VIP at Lollapalooza Get You? Here are our top reasons why upgrading at this Chicago music festival is very important

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Food and Drinks

Sustenance is key when taking on a four-day music festival. In both VIP Lolla Lounges, there will be complimentary culinary offerings daily from some of the most celebrated Chicago eateries. The private bars will be slinging signature cocktails, craft beer, champagne, and wine. You can savor catered dinner every evening that will give you the energy to continue well into the night. Having the ability to stop by either VIP Lolla Lounge, grab a snack and a drink, and be able to enjoy it in style (the lounges are very cute), is probably the biggest benefit to upgrading to VIP at Lollapalooza.