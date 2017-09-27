Unique U.S. Wedding Venues
These magical spaces make for unforgettable wedding backdrops
Written by Rachel Barber
Wayfarer’s Chapel—Santa Barbara, California
Wayfarer's Chapel—Santa Barbara, California
State Room—Boston, Massachusetts
Amangiri—Canyon Point, Utah
The Lawn by Pearly White Properties—Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Willowbrook Amphitheater—Denver, Colorado
Palace of Fine Arts—San Francisco, California
Mount Hood Organic Farms—Mount Hood, Oregon
The White Sparrow—Quinlan, Texas
Thorncrown Chapel—Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Gramercy Park Hotel—New York, New York
Serendipity Gardens—Oak Glen, California
The Biltmore Estate—Asheville, North Carolina
Haiku Mill—Maui, Hawaii
