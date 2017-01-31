Unexpected Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Skip the Teddy Bear or heart-shaped box of chocolates; here are some unique gifts that are sure to please
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Sweethearts Collection Gift Box, $15, MOCHIDOKI, mochidoki.com.
Pico Craft Beer Brewing Appliance, $800, PICO BREW, bloomingdales.com.
Crosley Radio, Bermuda Turntable, $220, CROSLEY RADIO, bloomingdales.com.
East End Row, Five Classes, $105, GiltCity.com.
cocokind, ‘Good Clean Fun’ Gift Set, $49, GiltCity.com.
Dolce & Gabbana Limited Edition Flower Lace, $2,160, DOLCE & GABBANA, available at select Dolce & Gabbana boutiques.
Clicq’ Call, $69, VEUVE CLICQUOT, premierchampagne.com.
Manhattan’s Babe, $50, ASSOULINE, assouline.com.
How Sweet It Is Taste Trunk, $50, TASTE TRUNK, tastetrunk.com.
MCMC Dude No 1 Beard Oil, $75, THE MOTLEY, themotley.com.
NOVUM Aux 1/8 Bracelet Silver, $145, NOVUM, novumcollection.com.
Hennessy: A Toast to the World’s Preeminent Spirit, $55, RIZZOLI, rizzolibookstore.com, Hennessy X.O. Cognac, $120-300, HENNESSY, drizly.com.
Custom Floral Heart Art Print, $350, RIFLE PAPER CO., riflepaperco.com.
TCHO x Reserva de la Familia Dark Chocolate Box Set, $20, TCHO, tcho.com.
Midnight Blueberry Gift Set, $40, SARA HAPP, sarahapp.com.
Jo Malone London ‘Let Love Rule’ Valentine’s Day Box, JO MALONE LONDON, jomalone.com.
Céline Vintage Logo Printed Scarf, $280, CÉLINE, farfetch.com.
Red Dwarf Duffel, $189, BARKING IRONS, barkingirons.com.
Vintage Boxing Gloves, $120, COVET + LOU, covetandlou.com.