The Best Sips for Cinco de Mayo Unique margaritas, mezcalitas and more

Written by Rachel Barber

Sparkling Rosé Sangria

Ingredients:

1 grapefruit

2 limes

1 cup strawberries, hulled and halved

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blanco tequila

.25 cup Agave In The Raw®

1 (750 ml) bottle rosé wine

2 cups sparkling water, chilled



Preparation: Wash all fruit thoroughly. Cut grapefruit into quarters or eighths, and cut limes into quarters. Juice limes and grapefruit pieces into a pitcher, then add spent fruit into pitcher as well. Add strawberries and raspberries.



In a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake the blanco tequila and Agave In The Raw® for about 10 seconds, until combined and chilled. Add to pitcher.



Add rosé to pitcher and stir with a long wooden spoon. You may refrigerate for 1-2 hours to allow the flavors to blend, but it is not required. Top with sparkling water and stir again when ready to serve. Spoon a few pieces of the boozy fruit into each cup.