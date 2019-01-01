The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for Father’s Day
Shop all the best gadgets, shoes, watches, and more for your favorite guy
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Leather Tech Portfolio, $395, SHINOLA, bloomingdales.com.
Men's Ultraboost Primeknit Low-Top Sneakers, $250, ADIDAS X MISSONI, bloomingdales.com.
The Dalmore Port Wood Reserve, $99, DALMORE, thewhiskyexchange.com.
Limited Edition SBGK005 Timepiece, Elegance Collection, $7,400, GRAND SEIKO, grand-seiko.com.
Heated Razor by Gillette Labs, $200, GILLETTE, gillette.com.
Persol 646 Original Sunglasses, $260, PERSOL, persol.com.
Terre d’Hermès Eau Intense Vétiver, $132/3.38 fl oz, HERMES, hermes.com.
Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $400, MARSHALL, marshallheadphones.com.
Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Black Onyx, 6mm, $325, DAVID YURMAN, davidyurman.com.
Temperature Control Travel Mug, $150, EMBER, bloomingdales.com.
Baker Textured Leather Belt Bag, $995, MARK CROSS, modaoperandi.com.
Braun Electric Shaver Series 7, $170, BRAUN, amazon.com.
Harmonie Round Decanter, $790, BACCARAT, bloomingdales.com.
Cotton Seersucker Sportcoat, $1,995, ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA, saksfifthavenue.com.
Osmo Action Camera, $349, DJI, store.dji.com.
Blu Mediterraneo Cipresso di Toscana Eau de Toilette, $171/5 oz, ACQUA DI PARMA, bloomingdales.com.
Men’s Rubber Slide Sandals, $210, GUCCI, bloomingdales.com.
Pampas Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $150, URBANEARS, urbanears.com.
Reversible Leather Gunmetal Belt, $350, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, saksfifthavenue.com.
CLASSIC IKON Four Piece Steak Knife Set, $319, WUSTHOF, bloomingdales.com.
Arrive Hannover Slim Briefcase, $795, TUMI, saksfifthavenue.com.