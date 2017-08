1 of 1

Inside UJA’s Wine & Spirits Division Annual Dinner The event honored Jim Clerkin, President & CEO of Moët Hennessy, North America with the Samuel Bronfman Memorial Award, and Herman Hochberg and William Slone with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Written by Editors at DuJour

Jim Clerkin of Moët Hennessy, North America, with the Samuel Bronfman Award