Trend Alert: Square Toe Shoes
These sharp kicks are this season’s latest must-have style
Written by Annie Caminiti
Shoemakers Polly Slide Sandal, $120, VAGABOND, shop.nordstrom.com.
Shoemakers Polly Slide Sandal, $120, VAGABOND, shop.nordstrom.com.
White Victoire 95 GG Buckle Loafer Heels, $890, GUCCI, farfetch.com.
Risa Sandal, $129, FRANCO SARTO, francosarto.com.
Square Toe Slingback Shoes, $44, MARKS & SPENCER, marksandspencer.com.
Jila Heel Slides, $388, CULT GAIA, shopbop.com.
Jeane 55 Square Toe Leather Ankle Boots, $458, BY FAR, farfetch.com.
Square Toe Pumps, $1,195, VERSACE, farfetch.com.
Casati Embellished Metallic Leather Slides, $650, NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD, net-a-porter.com.