Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day
Get yourself something special this holiday because, why not?
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Louis a Paris Square, $485, LOUIS VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.
Matcha Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, $18.95, EXTRAORDINARY DESSERTS, extraordinarydesserts.com.
Smooth Criminal Gift Set, $120, AMIKA, loveamika.com.
It’s Personal Kit, $25, KOPARI BEAUTY, koparibeauty.com.
Palmer & Co Rosé Réserve Champagne, $80, REIMS, wine.com.
Exclusive Babouche Slipper, $800 EUR, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN X ROYAL MANSOUR, available within the hotel’s boutique or by calling the hotel at: 212-529-80-80-80.
2 Step Inside Out Treatment System, $165, GLOTRITION, glotrition.com.
Intention Scenting Gift Set, $50, PINROSE, pinrose.com.
A Dozen Rosés (twelve cans), $64, BEV, drinkbev.com.
Nude Gloss Balm Founder Set, $24, NUDESTIX, sephora.com.
Pom Pom Slide, $125, ARLOTTA, bloomingdales.com.
Unisex California Fleece Embroidered Raglan in Heather Grey, $42, AMERICAN APPAREL X KEUR PARIS, americanapparel.com.
The Sex Issue, $26, GOOP PRESS, goop.com.