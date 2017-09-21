1 of 1

Travel Guide: Monte Carlo with Kids See how to do the glamorous French Riviera, kids in tow

Written by Rachel Barber

Stay:

During the months of July and August, the Hotel Metropole, Monte Carlo offers a KClub which turns the luxury hotel into a children’s paradise. Parents can explore all that Monaco has to offer while tiny travellers enjoy treats and engage in supervised activities and games with hotel mascots Yoshi and Yumi. Budding chefs can opt for the “Little Chefs” program, where head pastry chef Patrick Mesiano teaches aspiring cooks how to bake and decorate desserts like chocolate eggs and cupcakes. Every chef-in-training leaves with an apron so they can continue their culinary adventures after the class.