Tour DuJour: The Pineapple House See if you can spot all of the chic pineapples hidden throughout this $6.9 million home in San Fran

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, The Pineapple House is a tropical oasis with all the drama and luxury you could dream of. The home is set on a cul-de-sac offering more low key surroundings. With limestone flooring, cathedral ceilings, an impressive stone fireplace, and pineapples dotting the facade, there is no shortage of beautiful design elements.



The Pineapple House boasts a heated pool, two-car garage, a chef's kitchen with European appliances and granite countertops, and a full master suite that will leave you speechless. The master suite features an ensuite bath, balcony, and gorgeous views. From the pineapple roofline to the spectacular Roman design aspects, this $6.9 million home is truly one of a kind.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at The Pineapple House, listed by Nina Hatvany of Compass.