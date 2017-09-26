1 of 1

Tour Tadao Ando’s First NYC Residential Building The renowned architect’s new development incorporates the elements of light, air, sound and water

Written by Rachel Barber

Kitchen

Renowned Japanese architect and Pritzker Prize winner Tadao Ando brings his minimalistic style to NYC in his first-ever residential building outside of Asia. 152 Elizabeth St., developed by Sumaida + Khurana, in partnership with Nahla Capital, is nearing completion and just unveiled its model residence, a 2-bed, 2.5 bath priced at $6.25 million. The model home is styled and furnished by Gabellini Sheppard Associates, with floral arrangements by Nicolas Cogrel Flowers and artwork by Yossi Milo Gallery. The serene space works to exemplify environmental elements of light, air, sound and water in Ando’s signature sleek and modern style. The home features direct elevator entry and an open kitchen complete with marble counters. Floor-to-ceiling Dinesen wood doors seamlessly close off the master bedroom and bath, creating a perfect entertaining space.



Here, click through for a first look at 152 Elizabeth Street Apartment 2E.