Tour An $8 Million Miami Residence Located in Miami’s charming Belle Meade neighborhood, this 7,171-square-foot home is a tranquil escape

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Entrance

This $8.1 million Miami residence brought to you by Sabal Development defines tranquility and comfort. The waterside property offers amazing views that extend over Miami Beach and Downtown Miami—step inside and find soaring 20-foot ceilings in the vestibule with an open view from the second floor. The home features seven bedrooms, a den and six-and-a-half bathroom, and is equipped with Savant Smart Home controls to facilitate daily life and top of the line finishes. Essentially: we’re moving to Miami, ASAP.