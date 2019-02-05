1 of 1

Tour a $150 Million Bel Air Mansion Explore an expansive home that comes complete with a bowling alley, movie theater and infinity pool

Written by Annie Caminiti

In 2017, the property located at 924 Bel Air Road made headlines for being the most expensive home in the country at $188 million. Today, luxury developer Bruce Makowsky has announced a price adjustment with the luxe home back on the market for $150 million. While prices have been trending upward within the Los Angeles real estate market in recent years, Makowsky believes that relisting with the new price tag should open the door to a significantly larger audience.



With 38,000 square feet of indoor living space as well as 17,000 square feet of seamless outdoor entertainment decks, grand architecture meets elevated design–all overlooking Los Angeles. There are two master suites, 10 oversized guest suites, 21 luxury bathrooms, three gourmet kitchens, a spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an 85-foot glass tile infinity swimming pool, a massive movie theater, a four lane bowling alley with a lounge, a sprawling auto gallery, over 100 curated art installations, an outdoor hydraulic pop-up theater, two fully stocked champagne and wine cellars and lastly, a massive assorted candy wall. For more information, visit 924belair.com.