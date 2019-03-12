1 of 1

Tour Kimora Lee Simmons's Former $14.97 Million Mansion Tucked away in Saddle River, this home features a room with walls draped in pure silk

Written by Annie Caminiti

Tucked away in Northern New Jersey is an often overlooked luxury residential community 30 minutes from New York City where residents enjoy the charm of country living with the privacy of some of the most luxurious homes in the nation. Originally owned by music visionary and fashion entrepreneur Russell Simmons and wife Kimora Lee, this specific 35,000-square-foot home sits on 3.96 acres. It has eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a heated seven-car garage. The home has been significantly redesigned by the current homeowner on the exterior with stone, ironwork, garden sculptures, a gazebo and meticulous landscaping with an incredible backyard. Inside, elegant features with sophisticated colors, palates and textures have been added to adorn the cozy and contemporary rooms. Other features include redesigned staff quarters, exquisite chandeliers throughout the home, a transitional child's bedroom with an ultra-modern bathroom and two uniquely-designed closets, a gym and spa wellness area with luxury amenities and more. The home's main floor also includes the "Lion Room," which features walls draped in pure silk, and a stone fireplace carved to resemble a lion's open mouth.