Tour DuJour: Kelowna, British Columbia Estate This $6.5 million property sits on an impressive 14.5 acres of breathtaking landscape

This classically styled property in Kelowna, British Columbia features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and a bonus suite above a spacious three-car garage. Built in 1996 and renovated extensively in 2017, the 10,000-square-foot home sits on an impressive 14.5 acres of breathtaking landscape.



Additional features include a Great Room with soaring 22-foot ceilings and direct access to a deck overlooking a salt-water pool, a gourmet kitchen, a den and billiards room, a Tuscan-styled wine cellar and a Master Suite set in a private wing on the upper level. In addition to a poolside terrace that boasts lake and city views, the home’s outdoor spaces overlook acres of orchards currently planted with Gala apples.



The estate was previously offered for $6.5 million and is now being offered without reserve on Thursday, October 5th by Platinum Luxury Auctions.