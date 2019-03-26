1 of 1

Tour DuJour: $7.35 Million LES Penthouse This downtown New York City home is stylish and cool, and features a coveted outdoor terrace

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This exceptional penthouse within Essex Crossing in New York City boasts top-of-the-line amenities, tons of space and stylish architecture. Essex Crossing features the iconic Essex Street Market, a movie theater, several parks and green spaces, and more. The space has been nicknamed the “Hudson Yards of the Lower East Side,” so you can imagine the offerings.



The 2,478 square foot residence was designed by SHoP Architects and offers a bright path of sunlight along with seriously dramatic city views. Owners will enjoy 10’4” ceilings, impressive white oak floors, a custom-built gas fireplace, and more. The 3.5 bath and 3-bedroom penthouse also has a nearly unheard of feature in New York City: a 1,282 square foot outdoor terrace. Furnished with chic outdoor lounge furniture as well as a gas grill for indoor/outdoor entertaining, this residence is the perfect Lower East Side spot.



