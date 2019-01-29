1 of 1

Go Inside a $5.99 Million Miami Beach Home Featuring a tennis court, pool, cathedral ceilings and more, this residence is fit for royalty

Written by Kasey Caminiti

If you’re in search of a spacious home with every luxury you could imagine, plus an ultra-comfortable and warm atmosphere, look no further. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has recently listed this 40,000-square-foot property in Miami Beach and it truly ticks every box. Situated on the prestigious North Bay Drive, the residence features seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, awe-inspiring cathedral ceilings, and much more.



The gated compound provides privacy for the homeowner, which will come in handy when taking a dip in the massive outdoor pool or practicing your tennis game on the tennis court on site. This beautifully restored Miami Beach property is located nearby the La Gorce Country Club and tons of shops, beaches and restaurants.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at the home listed by Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo with The Waterfront Team of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.