Explore a $19.25 Million Miami Duplex This stunning oceanfront residence features a private club, marina access, and much more

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This spectacular Sunny Isles Beach, Florida duplex features a private pool and hydrotherapy spa in addition to five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms. With beautiful Atlantic Ocean views, imported Snaidero Italian custom cabinetry in the kitchens, and nearly 7,000 square feet, this is a spacious and luxurious residence.



Residents of 18502 Collins Avenue receive several special amenities and access such as a three floor Sky Club with pools, restaurant, bar, Pilates studio, and more. Enjoy a one-year membership to Turnberry Isle Resort's Country Club, along with private aviation/marina access.



