1 of 1

Tour an $18.99 Million Southampton Estate This spacious Long Island home boasts an indoor basketball court, a sauna, stunning terraces, and much more

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Nestled out in the shimmery town of Southampton on Eastern Long Island, this home features 7 bedrooms, 10.5 baths, 1.9 private acres of land with stunning water views, and more entertaining spaces than you ever thought possible. The 11,000 square foot residence offers its owners supreme relaxation with a complete spa that includes a steam room, sauna, an outdoor infinity-edge Jacuzzi, and a 65’ x 29’ indoor pool that has fully customizable LED lighting. The double sliding glass doors leading to the spacious terrace can be fully opened if you’re looking to be blanketed in the warm glow of the sun.



The backyard is ideal for entertaining. The pool can be covered and used as a dance floor, or you can take the party inside and partake in a quick game on the indoor basketball court. The entire home has been created with a chic style and high-end materials and design elements. From the Duravit Phillippe Starck-designed bathtub to the energy efficient geothermal heating and cooling system, the home perfectly balances a beautiful style with functionality.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $18.99 million dollar Southampton home.