Tour 1 Hotel & Homes’s $20 Million Penthouse This duplex boasts all of the over-the-top amenities that the Miami resort has to offer, and more

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Living Room

1 Hotel & Homes South Beach's arguably most desirable penthouse residence is the property’s Penthouse PH-1610, a signature $20 million top-floor duplex. The 3,955-square-foot space offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, and boasts four bedrooms, and five-and-a-half baths complemented with balconies on both floors. Furnished by Rose Ink Workshop in collaboration with the 1 Hotels design team, the penthouse also features unique accents like a custom lighting installation made of tens of thousands of years old, naturally formed quartz crystals (all arranged to form the Sagittarius constellation) and an organic root sculpture chandelier mixed with a vertical garden of Vanda orchids, which connects the upper and lower levels of the home.



And besides exceptional design and a premiere South Beach address, owners can really enjoy all of the exceptional amenities inherent to staying at the resort itself. The LEED certified property offers access to 600 feet of beachfront and four elevated oceanfront swimming pools, an onsite SoulCycle studio, a Mindfulness Program that offers yoga and meditation, a Bamford Haybarn Spa from London, and a 14,000-square-foot Spartan Gym.



Although 1 Hotel & Homes residents can enjoy their own private residence entrance staffed with 24-hour concierge services and valet parking. Other privileges include a Tesla house car service, pre-arrival kitchen and pantry stocking with a local, organic option and in-home natural care botanical service and eco-conscious housekeeping and linen service.



Click ahead to tour the whole property.