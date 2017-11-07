1 of 1

Tour a $9.7 Million One-Bedroom NYC Penthouse The $9.7 million penthouse at Four Sutton Place offers sweeping views of the city and luxurious amenities to match

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Library

Listed by Brown Harris Stevens at $9,750,000, this duplex at Four Sutton Place is actually a one-bedroom apartment—but with the trappings of a full-size penthouse. The unit features a library, two bathrooms and a powder room, as well as spectacular views of Manhattan through multiple exposures and floor-to-ceiling windows from every room. Numerous steel doors also lead to multiple terraces for an elevated, outdoor experience.

The apartment building itself was built in 1930 by the Henry Phipps Estate and designed by architectural luminary Rosario Candela with the esteemed firm of Cross & Cross, and stands 14-stories tall with only 10 units. With an elegant rotunda lobby entrance, 24-hour doorman, private storage and a central laundry room (and a pet-friendly environment) 4 Sutton Place is an intimate, exclusive hideaway in the heart of Midtown East.