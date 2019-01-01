1 of 1

Tour an $8.9 Million Kiawah Island Residence This South Carolina paradise is prime real estate for a family who loves luxury

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located on 1.87 acres of Atlantic oceanfront, this gorgeous Kiawah Island home offers sea views from nearly every room. With more than 5,000 square feet of outdoor living spaces, including an oceanfront pool/spa, private bedroom balconies, and a spacious poolside lanai with fireplace, this is a home built for outdoor entertaining.



Designed by Christopher Rose, this South Carolina residence features striking architectural elements including rich walnut and Jerusalem gold stone flooring, arched entries and alcoves, beamed ceilings, hand-hewn wrought iron, and more. The paradisiacal home is surrounded by picturesque tropical palmettos and magnolias, creating a peaceful escape.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $8.9 million home listed by Kiawah Island Real Estate.