Tour a $8.5 Million Home Designed by Thom Filicia The former Queer Eye for a Straight Guy design guru has taken his talents to this Biscayne Beach penthouse

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Penthouse 5105 at Biscayne Beach Residences in Miami, Florida is listed at $8.5 million by Karen Elmir, CEO of The Elmir Group, under Cervera Real Estate. The 10,663-square-food residence was elegantly designed by Sedgwick & Brattle by Thom Filicia, formerly of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The penthouse boasts a private rooftop deck, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half baths, a study, and more. Situated on the building's 51st floor, owners will have stellar views of the Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach, and the downtown skyline.



With 14-foot ceilings and a private rooftop pool in the unit, the penthouse is an ideal residence for anyone looking to live in luxury. The building itself has two tennis courts, a basketball court, a beach club, summer kitchen, and a resident's dog park.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $8.5 million penthouse.