Tour a $5.99 Million California Home Go inside this ultra-modern Twin Peaks residence featuring a sauna and steam room

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in Clarendon Heights, California, this sleek and stylish home boasts everything a homeowner could ever dream of, and more. With a super modern design, the property is sophisticated and contemporary but surrounded by peaceful eucalyptus and gorgeous redwood trees. The spacious living room and open kitchen makes for a great entertaining space while the more formal dining room is perfect for an upscale dinner party.



The downstairs features some of the most exciting moments such as a beautiful master suite, sauna, steam room and a media room. There is a separate studio with a charming kitchenette and a two-car garage. Head out to the garden for a little breath of fresh air before venturing back into this oasis of a home.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this home listed by Nina Hatvany of Compass.