Tour a Stunning Soho Triplex Penthouse in NYC This residence at 170 Mercer is just steps away from Greenwich Village's Washington Square Park and defines downtown luxury

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Stairway

Listed by Brown Harris Stevens, 170 Mercer is a classic, boutique Soho condominium that has been beautifully contemporized. Upon entry you’re greeted by a unique, oversized circular window, flooding the hallways with light and highlighting the space’s artful details. The windowed entry foyer opens up to an oversized living area with a slate wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass door lead to two terraces—a sprawling 565-square-foot terrace as well as another 207-square-foot terrace with dramatic views South and West.



The kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances and features Bulthaup cabinetry, a Subzero fridge, and Gaggenau induction plate, and opens to a masterpiece of a dining room. A separate pantry provides ample storage, and even better: the temperature-controlled 70-square-foot wine storage closet will delight any wine aficionado. The East wing of the second floor features another graciously proportioned guest suite as well as a sleek, modern ensuite bathroom. The floor also had a convenient and tastefully constructed powder room. This is also without mention of the entire bottom floor, which boasts a master suite outfitted with custom Brazilian wood milled closets and connects to a lavish master bathroom featuring a double sink, tub, and separate shower. The hallway discreetly hiding the full laundry room leads to the property’s piece-de-resistance: the grand library and study.



The penthouse is currently listed at $10,000,000.