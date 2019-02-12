Top NYC Restaurants to Dine at for Valentine's Day
Here are our favorite romantic outposts that are offering delicious menus for the holiday
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Pinch Chinese
At Pinch Chinese in SoHo, couples can savor their love over Chinese comfort food and exquisite wine. The restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for two priced at $45 per person. The meal comes with two glasses of sparkling wine and guests can add a special Valentine’s Day wine pairing which includes three glasses of wine for $25 per person. Diners will share two appetizers, one entrée, one rice or noodle dish, and one dessert including mouthwatering choices like Spicy Wontons, Seared Diver Scallops, Dan Dan Noodles, and more.
177 Prince Street, NYC, 212-328-7880, pinchchinese.com.