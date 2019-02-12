1 of 1

Top NYC Restaurants to Dine at for Valentine's Day Here are our favorite romantic outposts that are offering delicious menus for the holiday

Written by Kasey Caminiti

DaDong NY

Offering upscale Chinese cuisine, Midtown’s DaDong is an intimate and elegant spot for couples to indulge on their special day. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will be serving two special tasting menus. Both menus will include Squid Ink Soup and DaDong “Su Bu Ni” Roast Duck, along with Black Sesame Strawberry Semifreddo and Tang Yuan for dessert. The Valentine’s Day Premier Tasting Menu ($175 per couple) will also feature dishes like Cherry Foie Gras and Whole Main Lobster with XO Rice, and others. The Valentine’s Day Premium Tasting Menu ($375 per couple) will also present dishes like Red Chili Seared Wagyu Beef, XO Fried Rice, and more.



3 Bryant Park, NYC, 212-355-9600, dadongny.com.