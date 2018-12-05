1 of 1

9 Cocktail Recipes for the Holiday Season Find a festive drink for all your holiday needs, from a nightcap to a dinner pairing

Written by Annie Caminiti

For the one with a sweet tooth

S’mores Tini

While this libation looks a bit intimidating, crafting it at home is almost as easy to make as it is to drink. Created by Adam Koelb, Beverage Director at Midwinter Night’s Dream at PHD Terrace at Dream Downtown.



Ingredients:

2 oz. Stoli Vanilla

1 oz. Crème De Cacao

.5 oz. Heavy Cream



Preparation: Shake all ingredients in an iced cocktail shaker and strain into a martini glass. Add preferred chocolate syrup down the edge of glass and coat the rim with chocolate syrup and graham crackers. Toasted marshmallows are optional (but recommended).