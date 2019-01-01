Top 7 Highlighters That Will Make You Glow
From creams to powders, these shimmers will help you find your light in all the best ways
Written by Kasey Caminiti
This two-in-one highlighter and balm is exactly what you need to add glow to your face along with a flirty dewy look. The highlighter stick is creamy and buildable, so you can opt for a subtle shimmer or a more intense look. The clear balm works to blend out the highlighter or on its own as a touch of moisture.
Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo, $48, PAT MCGRATH LABS, sephora.com.