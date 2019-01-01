1 of 1

Top 7 Highlighters That Will Make You Glow From creams to powders, these shimmers will help you find your light in all the best ways

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This coconut-infused gel highlighter is ideal for an all over radiance, especially if blended with your foundation or primer. But, you can also use it to highlight specific areas of the face to illuminate your contours. The formula feels lightweight and hydrating so even if you do choose to mix it with your foundation, it doesn’t feel as though you’re wearing more makeup.



Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, $45, MARC JACOBS BEAUTY, sephora.com.