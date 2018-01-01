Top 5 Things to Do at Forecastle Festival
This Louisville music fest offers a Bourbon Lodge, Ferris Wheel, and so much more
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Sea Dragon + Ferris Wheel
Yes, most ferris wheels are all pretty similar. But, when you are savoring an aerial view over all of Waterfront Park and admiring the glittery atmosphere of Forecastle Festival, you will understand how this one is different. Attendees can also take a ride on the mighty Sea Dragon for a bit of excitement in between performances. It is a great way to get your adrenaline going.