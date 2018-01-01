1 of 1

Top 5 Things to Do at Forecastle Festival This Louisville music fest offers a Bourbon Lodge, Ferris Wheel, and so much more

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The Forecastle Bourbon Lodge

With the help of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, this immersive experience features exclusive bourbon tastings, culinary adventures, and a swanky Lizard Lounge inspired by Hunter S. Thompson. Festival-goers must purchase a Bourbon Lodge Membership in advance of the festival ($35 at the festival, $30 in advance). You will have access to the Sierra Nevada Specialty Bar on the patio of the Bourbon Lodge where you can indulge in the limited edition bourbon barrel aged series. With air conditioning, private restroom trailers, and all the flights from Bulleit Bourbon, Larceny Bourbon, and more, this is definitely a top activation at Forecastle Festival.