Top 5 Spas To Relax at in London From an iconic escape with Bulgari to a sleepy cannabis massage with Haybarn, here are your must-visit spa destinations

Written by Atalie Gimmel

For an Iconic Experience: The Bulgari Spa At The Bulgari Hotel London

Unwind, but make it fashion. And make it effortless. That’s essentially the vibe at The Bulgari Hotel London’s eponymous spa. Located in London’s elite Knightsbridge neighborhood, your R&R is implicitly fit for a royal. The 21,000-square-foot facilities, outfitted with two of the most serene pools found in a hotel, takes Bulgari’s long standing reputation for stylish luxury and expands it to new heights.



There are 11 private treatment rooms, one double spa suite (complete with its own steam room, Jacuzzi and private treatment room), and a state-of-the-art, fully equipped fitness area (on par with your local Equinox).



Consider booking the private onyx suite for two for a blissful bespoke treatment of your liking, or perhaps a Dramatic Healing Facial for yourself, created by the experts at 111SKIN. Even more tempting are the Swiss Perfection Luxury Anti-Ageing Facials which include a dream worthy Cellular Exclusive Lift Concept. If you’re relaxing with a few friends, we highly suggest relaxing at the hotel pool after your individual treatments. It is a must for the full experience.



Have plans following your spa day? No problem. Neville Hair and Beauty at the Bulgari Spa features four individual styling stations and two back washes that are all available for premium hair service.